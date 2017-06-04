CBO Report Not So Good For Trumpcare, but…

But…

President Trump took to Twitter to urge Republican senators to get together to pass healthcare quickly, increasing pressure on the Senate to act before the August recess. “Hopefully Republican Senators, good people all, can quickly get together and pass a new (repeal & replace) HEALTHCARE bill. Add saved $’s,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. Read more at The Washington Examiner’s Daily on Healthcare.



A.M. Best says the U.S. life/health industry’s pretax net operating income in first-quarter 2017 jumped 130 percent over the same period a year ago, to $14.5 billion from $6.3 billion, and was the highest first-quarter total since 2013. These preliminary financial results are detailed in a new report titled, “A.M. Best First Look—1Qtr 2017 U.S. Life/Health Financial Results,” and the data is derived from companies’ three-month 2017 interim statutory statements that were received by May 22, 2017, representing an estimated 84 percent of total industry premiums and annuity considerations.

