Relief, Concern Greet GOP Failure to Repeal Obamacare

California Reacts to Republican Reversal on Replacement of the Affordable Care Act :::::: California Healthline :::::

Relief was tempered with concern, from Sacramento to the halls of academia, and from the interior to the coast, as Californians reacted to the dramatic news that the Affordable Care Act would be around “for the foreseeable future,” as House Speaker Paul Ryan conceded after being forced to withdraw the Republican repeal bill for lack of support within his own party.

“For today, we can all breathe a sigh of relief,” said Gov. Jerry Brown. “The ACA endures. But for tomorrow, we must gird ourselves for the battles yet to come.”

Indeed, questions do remain over the future of Obamacare and how it can be implemented, including the possibility that Republicans will undermine the law.

“Now that Trumpcare is dead … I think we’re going to see more legislation that the Republicans agree on that they can push through,” said Kevin Knauss, a health insurance broker based in Granite Bay, California, who has enrolled many of his clients in Covered California and Medi-Cal managed care plans. “It’ll be death by a thousand cuts.”

More reactions are here.