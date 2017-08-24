Trump in AZ: Jabs McCain, Calls for Interstate Insurance

In a rally of his supporters in Phoenix yesterday, President Trump took a veiled jab at Arizona’s senior senator, John McCain. Raising the subject of the failed GOP effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Trump repeatedly noted that the Senate fell “just one vote away from victory after seven years of everyone proclaiming ‘repeal and replace.’ One vote,” he said. Audience members seemed to believe he was referring to the vote McCain cast shortly after being diagnosed with brain cancer. The Los Angeles Times reported that after Trump’s remark a member of the audience screamed “Traitor,” seemingly referring to McCain, a Navy veteran who spent years as a Vietnam War prisoner before going into politics.

According to The Washington Examiner, Trump also called for an end to the 60-vote threshold that’s needed to break a filibuster in the upper chamber. Trump’s speech, however, was a bit disjointed. “Some of the best things in healthcare require 60 votes,” Trump said. “So even when you say we’re voting on healthcare, like across state lines, purchase across state lines. One of the most important things, I’ve been talking about it for two years during debates. It gives competition. Insurance companies come in, your prices go way down. Arizona is a disaster in terms of the price increase of your insurance, 116 percent interest.” Trump called for ending the filibuster so Republicans could pass anything with a simple majority of 51. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, previously rejected such a move, saying in May that eliminating the filibuster “would fundamentally change the way the Senate has worked for a very long time.”

Could a Bipartisan Health Plan Be On the Horizon?

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) say they’re working on a bipartisan proposal to stabilize the Affordable Care Act. On Colorado Public Radio, Kasich even said they may be ready to unveil the proposal in about a week. Read the full report at The Hill.

Kudos to the Folks at The Standard

Demonstrating that those who work in the insurance industry have a generous heart, the Standard Charitable Foundation, Standard Insurance Company and its employees announced that they contributed more than $5.4 million last year to nonprofits. The contributions prepared children for success in the classroom, broadened access to the arts, helped people with disabilities thrive independently and supported families facing significant challenges. The Standard provides philanthropic support annually through its corporate giving program and The Standard Charitable Foundation.

MassMutual Awarded Shingo Silver

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company recently received the prestigious Shingo Silver Medallion award. The Shingo award is based on a comprehensive assessment of an organization’s culture and how well it is fundamentally improving for the long term.

“MassMutual’s engaged workforce, open mindedness and creativity of the organization, corporate caring for associates, environmentally friendliness and leadership alignment are some of the reasons cited by the Shingo Institute for the Silver Medallion,” said Roger Putnam, head of insurance operations at MassMutual.

MassMutual is the first and only insurance company in the world to achieve this recognition from the renowned Utah State University-affiliated Shingo Institute.

Voya Offers Advisory-Based Solution

Voya recently launched Voya Select Advantage Advisory IRA, a new advisory-based solution to its mutual fund portfolio. Voya Select Advantage Advisory IRA is a mutual fund custodial account. One of its key features includes its breadth of choice — customers can work with their advisor to select from a diverse mix of 90 individual mutual funds. Additionally, advisors are free to change their client’s investment options at any time, with no transaction charges. At the same time, the lower cost structure compared to other IRA platforms helps maximize the potential to grow retirement savings. A commissioned-based version of Voya’s Select Advantage IRA is currently offered by the firm. In an effort to proactively adapt to the DOL’s new fiduciary rule, Voya designed an advisory version to give advisors more choice and options when working with their clients. This is the first time Voya’s Annuities and Individual Life businesses have introduced an advisory model to its mutual fund portfolio. In addition to other firms, the company’s retail broker-dealer and registered investment advisor, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc., will offer this platform to its national network of independent financial advisors. In other product news, Voya introduced a new Cash-Value Flex Rider to its life insurance product called Voya Indexed Universal Life – Global Choice. The new rider allows customers to “beef up” their cash value in the early years of the contract.

Aflac Offers New Group Term Life, Whole Life

Aflac announced the launch of its new Group Term Life and Group Whole Life products. Aflac’s new Group Term Life product has a highly flexible plan design that includes employer-paid, supplemental buy-up and voluntary plan options. Furthermore, with three AD&D levels and 19 additional benefits, brokers can deliver options that align with employer benefits strategies. Features include a waiver-of-premium benefit and high plan maximum amounts in coverage. The plan also includes an accelerated death benefit, which allows the insured to receive cash advances if diagnosed with a terminal illness. Aflac’s new Group Whole Life plan is a portable, permanent life option with a maximum death benefit of up to $300,000. It includes benefits to help with things like end-of-life expenses, medical costs, debts and more. Other improvements include a living benefit rider, more competitive rates, increased guaranteed-issue amounts that are tiered based on group size, and enhanced broker commissions. For more info, visit Aflac online.

Cote, Milliken Join GeoBlue

GeoBlue announced the appointments of Linda Cote, vice president corporate sales and account management, and Jill Milliken, vice president of scholastic sales. Cote brings 13 years of international experience from Aetna International, where she held sales and leadership positions within the organization. Milliken comes to GeoBlue from Generali Global Assistance where she was the Vice President of Business Development. Prior to that Jill held sales and leadership positions with International SOS, AIG and WellPoint, as well as Coca-Cola and AOL.

Linnenbringer Takes Position at CNO

CNO Financial Group, Inc. announced that Jean Linnenbringer has been named senior vice president of enterprise operations. Linnenbringer will be responsible for customer service, claims and operations support for CNO’s Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn business segment.