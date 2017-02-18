Buffett Bullish on Index Funds

Oracle of Omaha Decides You Can’t Beat the Market

::: Noah Buhayar – BloombergBusinessweek ::: Over the years, the Oracle of Omaha, otherwise known as investing legend Warren Buffett, has built his reputation on buying stock in solid companies and holding it. However, he has also said that a clever stock picker can do well, too. But his annual letter is coming out next week, and it looks like he’s going to say money managers charge too much. He’s putting his money in that concept, too: leaving most of his money to his wife in an index fund. The article is here.