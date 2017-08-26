Five governors to testify at hearing on bipartisan healthcare bill

Five governors will testify in front of the Senate Health Committee next month on ways to fix ObamaCare.

Govs. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.), Steve Bullock (D-Mont.), Bill Haslam (R-Tenn.), Gary Herbert (R-Utah) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) will testify at a hearing on Sept. 7. State insurance commissioners will testify Sept. 6.

“At these hearings, we will hear testimony from state insurance commissioners and governors—those closest to the problem—on steps Congress can take to help make insurance available at affordable prices. Any solution that Congress passes for a 2018 stabilization package will have to be small, bipartisan and balanced,” committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said in a statement Tuesday. Full Article here.