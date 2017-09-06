Insurance Industry Helps Harvey Victims

The Hill reported today that the House approved a controversial $7.85 billion in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief. The insurance industry, however, hasn’t waited for lawmakers – we’ve already started pitching in. Among Harvey relief efforts that caught our attention this week:

LAHU for Fellow Houston AHU Members

Los Angeles Association of Health Underwriters requests donations to help fellow Houston AHU members and their families. LAAHU matched contributions up to $2,000 and at presstime donations already exceeded the match! Donate via the Houston AHU Affected Member Support Go Fund Me.<

Big I Disaster Relief Fund Ready to Help

The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (Big “I”) wants to help families and businesses start the long recovery process after Hurricane Harvey. Big I’s Trusted Choice Disaster Relief Fund, established as a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, distributes cash grants to victims and surviving family members of natural disasters. The fund helps provide for immediate or ongoing financial needs when other resources are not available, and fills the gap until other funding sources become accessible. The fund also provides insurance agents with supplies and resources to aid victims and surviving family members in their communities. Individuals and businesses can donate online. For those seeking aid, grant applications and criteria and guidelines are also available.

Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation announced it established the IICF Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund. Since it’s inception last week, the fund has raised more than $175,000 through generous company donations and contributions from nearly 700 individual insurance professionals. IICF will collect and total all donations made through the fund and forward 100 percent of these insurance industry contributions to the local nonprofits supporting victims in the area, including a portion to the American Red Cross and specifically its Hurricane Harvey disaster fund. If you’d like to contribute to the fund, please donate here.

HEALTHCARE



And There’s Even More Insurance Industry Giving

MediExcel Health Plan, a California HMO specializing in Binational Healthcare, presented Ballington Academy for the Arts & Sciences in El Centro, California, with a new electronic bulletin board, a two-year technology subscription and more than 100 new backpacks. The $5,000 in-kind donation builds on a longstanding partnership between MediExcel Health Plan and Volunteers of America Southwest, the nonprofit, faith-based organization whose Community and Education Corporation makes Ballington Academy possible.



Benefits delivery company Hodges-Mace ended its 2017 Summer of Service initiative with success: close to 87 percent of employees participated. The employees volunteered 559 hours of their time to 11 charities, including the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

Aflac is helping fight childhood cancer. The company is donating $2 to children’s cancer treatment and research for each duckprints-related social media activity on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and/or Instagram, up to $1.5 million. Find out how to help at Aflac’s website.

What Does DACA End Mean for Insurance?

California Healthline reports that yesterday’s Trump Administration move to end DACA is leaving some young immigrants fearing for their health. Under DACA, these immigrants were able to work and obtain employee benefits. And, in California, some were also eligible for Medi-Cal. Now all that hangs in the balance.