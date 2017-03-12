Single Payer? It’s Nothing but California Dreaming

First, How Would You Pay for It? The Answer Is: You Can’t ::::::: George Skelton :::: Los Angeles Times

In California, single payer would cost the state tens of billions of dollars. Who’d pay for that? Business, which presumably would no longer need to provide employees with health insurance? Wage earners through payroll withholding? Medical providers? How much would the federal government kick in? Anything?

That presumably will be in the bill’s details. Good luck.

And how would this legislation ever get passed? The politics are daunting. The insurance industry would fight with all it has — meaning campaign money. So would many healthcare providers that historically have feared “socialized medicine.”

The article is here.