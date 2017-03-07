Selling Health Insurance Across State Lines: Not Gonna Help

Industry Professionals Laugh at the Idea :::::: Peter R. Orszag, Bloomberg View ::::::::::::::::::: A proposal, apparently central to the Republican Obamacare replacement plans, to allow people to buy health insurance across state lines won’t increase competition as promised. The American Academy of Actuaries says: “The ability to lower premiums by allowing cross-state sales of insurance is limited,” the organization says, “because a key driver of health insurance premiums is local costs of health care.” When the idea was floated last year at an industry conference, the “audience literally laughed,” one health care consultant noted. The article is here.