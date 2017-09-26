Podcast: ‘What The Health?’ Zombie Repeal-And-Replace Bill Rises Again

Republican efforts to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act are back, in a big way. And the “What the Health?” podcast is focused on Capitol Hill’s debate on the new bill by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.):
- The impact of shifting billions in federal funding to states
- Sizing up the implications for the four wavering Republican senators
- The demise of bipartisan attempts to fix Obamacare
- And does the measure pass the Jimmy Kimmel test?
The White House and congressional Republican leaders are lining up behind the Graham-Cassidy bill that in many ways would even more broadly remake the nation’s health system than the proposals that failed to pass in July. Full Article Here.