Podcast: ‘What The Health?’ Zombie Repeal-And-Replace Bill Rises Again

Republican efforts to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act are back, in a big way. And the “What the Health?” podcast is focused on Capitol Hill’s debate on the new bill by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.):

The impact of shifting billions in federal funding to states

Sizing up the implications for the four wavering Republican senators

The demise of bipartisan attempts to fix Obamacare

And does the measure pass the Jimmy Kimmel test?

The White House and congressional Republican leaders are lining up behind the Graham-Cassidy bill that in many ways would even more broadly remake the nation’s health system than the proposals that failed to pass in July. Full Article Here.