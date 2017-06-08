If California Goes Single-Payer, What Happens to Insurance Workers?

The bill to create a state-run health care system in California would do away with most health insurance, so many of those employed in that industry would need new jobs. But no one seems to know how many people might be affected.

“It’s not a small part of the legislation,” says Dr. Nadereh Pourat, director of research at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “This is an impactful part of the legislation and it should be studied, so we actually know exactly what’s going to happen.”

The California Employment Development Department counts more than 31,000 people in the state who work for medical insurance carriers. That tally doesn't include others in the field, such as insurance brokers and people handling billing at hospitals and medical practices.