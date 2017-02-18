Covered California Deemed Best Exchange in Five States Studied

Stephanie O’Neill – California Healthline

A five-state study of Obamacare health insurance exchanges finds California’s to be the most successful of the group. Researchers say the state’s experience may provide valuable lessons to lawmakers in Congress seeking to “repeal and replace” the federal health reform law.

California’s exchange, Covered California, has succeeded in large part because of its ability to retain a “relatively large” number of insurers compared with other states, according to the study, sponsored by the Brookings Institution.

Officials also boosted the fortunes of the exchange by aggressively negotiating premiums with insurers and imposing conditions on their participation. And Covered California helped facilitate the enrollment of low-income consumers, the study notes.

