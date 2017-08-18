Why A Pennsylvania Insurer’s Collapse Could Whack Californians In the Wallet

Among all the reasons for rising health insurance premiums, this one might be the most obscure: A long-term care insurer in Pennsylvania just went belly-up.

Health insurers across the country are on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in losses stemming from the recent insolvency of Penn Treaty American Corp., of Allentown, Pa., and its two subsidiaries.

Insurance company failures are rare, but when they happen, other companies are responsible to help pay off the company’s claims and protect policyholders through groups known as state guarantee associations. Those industry assessments are typically based on market share, so larger insurers pay more. Full Article here.