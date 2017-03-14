Trump Voters May Be Biggest Losers Under GOP Repeal Plan

L.A. Times Study Shows Low-Income Conservatives in Rural Areas Would Take Biggest Hit ::::::::::::

Americans who swept President Trump to victory — lower-income, older voters in conservative, rural parts of the country — stand to lose the most in federal healthcare aid under a Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis of county voting and tax credit data.

Among those hit the hardest under the current House bill are 60-year-olds with annual incomes of $30,000, particularly in rural areas where healthcare costs are higher and Obamacare subsidies are greater.

The article is here.