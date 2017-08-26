Time to get serious about ‘health care for all,’ says CA Assembly leader

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said Thursday it’s time for the state Legislature to have a “serious discussion” on how to create a universal health care system for all of California.

Rendon has been under fire from the California Nurses Association and supporters of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for refusing to bring Senate Bill 562 to the Assembly floor earlier this year. The bill, by state Sens. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, and Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, sought to reorganize California’s health care financing under a government-run system operated by the state. Known as single-payer health care, the approach would eliminate the need for insurance companies. There would be no copays, deductibles or other out-of-pocket costs. Full Article here.