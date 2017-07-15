Should GOP Health Bill Prevail, Say Bye-Bye To Insurance Rebates

in In the News

If Senate GOP leaders have their way, the check may not be in the mail.

Many consumers collected unexpected rebates after the Affordable Care Act became law, possibly with a note explaining why: Their insurer spent more of their revenue from premiums on administration and profits than the law allowed, so it was payback time.

More than $2.4 billion has been returned to customers since the provision went into effect in 2011, averaging about $138 per family in 2015.

Those rebates could end under the Senate proposal — now on hold until after the July Fourth holiday — to repeal the ACA. Full Article here.