Republicans Delay Repeal-Replace of Obamacare

Without Enough Votes, GOP Postpones House Action

:::::: New York Times ::::::::::

House Republican leaders postponed a planned vote on legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act as President Trump and his allies struggled to round up votes amid a tide of defections from the proposed replacement bill.

The delay was a sign that the legislation — years in the making — to eliminate President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement was in deep trouble.

President Trump had agreed to many of the demands that the most conservative House Republicans had made, including ending requirements that health insurance plans provide a basic set of benefits like maternity care, emergency services, mental health and wellness visits.

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, announced the change after a late-morning negotiating session that Mr. Trump held at the White House with the Freedom Caucus, the conservative coalition that has strongly disagreed with the measure.

The article is here.