Podcast: ‘What The Health?’ Now What?

Now that the GOP’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has stumbled, will Republicans and Democrats work together to shore up the existing law and stabilize the health insurance markets?

Groups like the House’s bipartisan “Problem Solvers” caucus are emerging in both chambers to push a variety of ideas to fix problems with the current health care system, such as rising premiums and increasing out-of-pocket costs. They also may have to fend off a retaliatory move by President Donald Trump to cut the federal funds that finance health care for Congress members and many of their staffers. Full Article here.