New Panel Tackles Health Worker Shortage

Health and education leaders across California have joined forces with business and labor leaders to address workforce shortages in health care. The new group aims to create a blueprint for policymakers.

The California Future Health Workforce Commission, unveiled Wednesday, includes two dozen representatives from businesses, organized labor, schools and hospitals. It will meet throughout the year to discuss the state’s current and future health staffing needs and suggest ways to meet them. Its members hope their findings will lead to new policies and greater investment in training health care professionals. They also hope their recommendations will help other states grappling with similar problems. Full Article here.