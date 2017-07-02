Lots Of Boos In California For Senate Health Bill

California politicians, medical providers and consumer advocates served up harsh critiques of the newly unveiled Senate health care bill Thursday, arguing that the proposed legislation could make coverage inaccessible for poor residents while cutting taxes on the rich.

“This bill is not a health care bill,” said Ed Hernandez, a Democrat and chair of the state Senate Health Committee. “This is a tax bill that will benefit the most wealthy individuals at the expense of those who need health care the most — the working poor and seniors.”

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown said in a tweet that the bill had the same “stench” as the bill that passed the House last month. “Millions will lose health care coverage, while millionaires profit,” he wrote. “The American people deserve better.” Full article here.