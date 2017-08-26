Insurance professional Stephanie Berger to lead CAHU

Collaborative Insurance Solutions announced that Stephanie Berger, principal and chief operating officer, has been elected 2017-18 president of the California Association of Health Underwriters.

The organization is the state’s largest association of health insurance agents, brokers and other health insurance industry professionals.

“I am honored to be selected to serve as president of CAHU,” Berger said. “When I joined this association over a decade ago, I had no idea how much my involvement would contribute to my personal and professional growth. I am so proud of the values CAHU stands for and the work we do for our clients and consumers.” Full Article here.