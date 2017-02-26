GOP Draft Health Reform Cuts Subsidies, Ends Mandates

Expands Tax Credits and Health Savings Accounts :::: CNBC :::

A draft bill detailing Republican plans to begin repealing and replacing many facets of the Affordable Care Act would provide expanded tax credits and health savings accounts for individuals while reducing federal spending on tax subsidies and Medicaid and practically eliminating both the current employer and individual mandate to provide and carry health insurance.

The 105-page draft legislation, obtained by NBC News, repeals much of the current law, also known as Obamacare, within the next few years and sets in place a Republican vision of healthcare. The article is here.