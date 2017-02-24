Cigna Teams With HCP for Large Groups in L.A. Area

Insurers Form Partnership to Offer Improved Coverage to Large Group Employers :::

HealthCare Partners and Cigna have formed a partnership to offer employers in and around Los Angeles health care options designed that improve access, quality, affordability and ease of use.

The companies will offer HMO health plans, with care coordinated through a primary care physician, to employers with at least 100 employees. Those employers can choose a fully insured plan or they can opt for other arrangements. Branded as HealthCare Partners Select HMO, the plans will be offered beginning April 1.

The partnership was designed to reward providers who help their patients achieve improved health at an affordable cost. The goal is to improve quality of care for individuals while sustaining affordability and value for both the employee and employer.

HealthCare Partners is a DaVita Medical Group. The press release is here.