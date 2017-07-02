CHCF Maintains Data Resource List and Analysis of CA Impact

As the debate over the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) evolves, CHCF will maintain a list of data resources and emerging analyses, from CHCF and other organizations, on the potential impact on California. Resources are organized reverse-chronologically and cover the following topics:
• High-Risk Pools
• Impact of Potential Elimination of the ACA’s Cost-Sharing Reductions
• Analysis of the American Health Care Act
• Gains in Health Care Coverage Under the ACA and Potential Impact of Repeal
• Impact of ACA Repeal on Economic Indicators and Health Care Spending
• Insurance Market Regulation Before Health Reform
• General Resources
This page will be updated regularly. Full article here.