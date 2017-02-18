ACA Reduces Uninsured Rate in State to Record Low

Tracy Seipel – San Jose Mercury News

The Affordable Care Act, the law that President Donald Trump and the Republican majority Congress are intent on replacing, has helped California reduce its uninsured rate to a record low of 7.1 percent.

That’s almost 10 percentage points less than in 2013, when 17 percent of Californians were uninsured and just before the health care law took full effect, according to a new survey released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC survey, which covered the period of January to September 2016, also showed a dramatic improvement nationwide, with just 8.8 percent of the country being uninsured, down from 14 percent in 2013.

