Trump Clarifies His View of Insurance Companies



The Hill reported that President Trump on Wednesday suggested he will oppose a bipartisan deal to help stabilize the Affordable Care Act, reversing comments he made on Tuesday. Trump tweeted that he was “supportive” of Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the deal’s architect, but said he would “never support bailing out” insurance companies, saying they “have made a fortune” under the Affordable Care Act.

We Live in Ridiculous Time, Insurance Folks

In the next issue of California Broker magazine, we’re taking a look at President Trump’s executive order. And, because we want to know how health care reform at a national level might impact the state, we’ve consulted a few of our long-time contributors who know California insurance better than anyone. Here’s how industry veteran Alan Katz starts his response:

“As it pertains to health care reform, we live in ridiculous times. Not interesting times. Not challenging times. Ridiculous times.

Think about it. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act passed in 2010. Traditionally (remember when American politics had traditions?), over the next several years the administration and Congress would fine-tune the legislation to clarify ambiguities and fix obvious errors. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle would act to make it work. In the hyper-partisan world we now inhabit, very little of that happened.

Now President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans have backed themselves into a corner. They need to pass health care reform, but seem incapable of passing anything.”

Welcome to CSRmageddon

The Washington Examiner, calling the situation CSRmageddon, reported that on the heels of the healthcare policy world trying to digest Trump’s recent executive order, Trump also announced that he no longer would continue making cost-sharing reduction payments under Obamacare. The Washington Examiner predicts that Trump’s move will fuel Democrats’ efforts to blame Republican “sabotage” for all of Obamacare’s problems going into the 2018 midterm elections. And it may turn the focus to bipartisan talks in Congress which could result in a decision to officially appropriate the payments. States are expected to sue for the funds, triggering the next high-stakes legal battle.

Covered California Adds Cost-Sharing Reduction Surcharge to Silver Plans

Covered California announced in early October the final rates for its health plans in 2018 and that there will be a surcharge on Silver-tier plans due to the ongoing uncertainty at the federal level. The surcharge is necessary because of a lack of commitment from the federal government to fund CSRs, according to Covered California. The average CSR surcharge increase on rates is 12.4 percent, although the surcharge will vary for each health insurance company and will range from 8 percent to 27 percent. However, because the surcharge is only being loaded onto Silver-tier plans, those who purchase coverage without getting federal help — whether through Covered California or by buying directly from health insurance companies — can be protected from paying the surcharge. Covered California says that most consumers who receive financial help in the form of an Advanced Premium Tax Credit, or subsidy, will not see a change in what they pay for their insurance in 2018 because of the surcharge, and many will actually end up paying less because their subsidy amount will increase more than the surcharge. “Covered California worked hard to come up with a plan that ensures a stable market and protects as many consumers as possible from an unnecessary price hike,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California. “While some consumers will face higher costs than expected this year unrelated to the CSR surcharge, they can still shop for a better deal to reduce the impact of the surcharge.” A Covered California analysis on the impact of the CSR surcharge found that 78 percent of subsidized consumers would either see no change in what they would pay for insurance in 2018, or would pay less than what they would have paid if there had been no CSR surcharge. The remaining 22 percent will see some form of higher net premium because of the CSR surcharge, and about half of them will see increases of less than $25 per month. More information is available at Covered California’s website.

Number of Americans with Inadequate Health Coverage Rose Sharply in 2016

Twenty-eight percent of working-age adults with health coverage all year were underinsured in 2016, up from 23 percent in 2014, according to Commonwealth Fund’s 2016 Biennial Health Insurance Survey. People who are underinsured have high deductibles and high out-of-pocket expenses relative to their income. The report shows that more than half the underinsured had medical bill problems or medical debt, while nearly half went without needed health care because of cost. Underinsurance affects people with all types of health coverage, the researchers say. Since 2014, the share of people with employer coverage who are underinsured has sharply increased, particularly so for workers in larger companies. More than half the 41 million people estimated to be underinsured have their coverage through an employer. The Commonwealth Fund’s Sara Collins, lead author of the report, says the growing number of Americans who are underinsured is especially concerning “because those with the greatest need for affordable health care are most likely to be affected — people with low incomes and people with health problems.”

LIFE

A.M. Best Offers Presentations From NYC Insurance Market Briefing

Don’t fret if you weren’t able to attend the Oct 11. A.M. Best market briefing in New York City. Best has now made audio and video of the briefing available online. Presentation slides are also available for download. At the conference, A.M. Best analysts delivered market insights, presented an overview of the state of the industry and discussed rating trends. Attendees heard in-depth discussion of relevant insurance industry topics from Best’s perspective. Analysts also presented updates on the recent changes to Best’s Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM) and the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model. Sectors covered included life and annuity, reinsurance, insurance-linked securities and more.

PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

HELP Committee Receives Testimony on Prescription Drugs

On Wednesday, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee had a hearing on the prescription drug distribution chain and its impact on patient costs. The Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition (SCPC) testified that any solution to address drug pricing issues related to the “multitude of pharmacy benefit manager pricing abuses” must address the entire drug pricing system, not just disparate links along the chain.