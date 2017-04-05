Hodges-Mace Launches SmartBen NOW Centralized Benefits Dashboard and Mobile App

Hodges-Mace, LLC announced the release of SmartBen NOW, a mobile app and centralized benefits dashboard solving one of the top frustrations in employee benefits: how to gather and present critical information securely from multiple locations. SmartBen NOW allows employees to access up-to-date information and account balances for all of their benefit plans in one convenient location. The product also includes single sign-on and one-touch launch into employer-provided benefit portals, which help employers execute their benefits strategy and lead to improved benefit utilization and cost-per-claim. With SmartBen NOW, employees gain simplified access to personalized benefit information on their smartphones or tablets. In addition to enhancing the employee experience, SmartBen NOW also provides employers with an effective way to send messages and reminders to employees, straight to their mobile devices. “The world of healthcare and benefits has become so complex that employees tend to disengage from the conversation,” says Greg Hodges, Hodges-Mace co-CEO. “Our clients tell us that one of their major pain points is keeping the value of benefits top-of-mind during the plan year. By making benefits information more intuitive and easier to access, employers will be able to interact with their employees in a more meaningful way than ever before.” With the power of SmartBen NOW, employers connect employees to the value of their benefits throughout the year, not just during annual enrollment. Employees will now access their benefit elections and account balances related to 401(k), health plan deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, flexible spending accounts, paid time off, and more, through a centralized dashboard. The portal also provides a one-touch launch to important resources, such as telemedicine, provider transparency tools and health engagement programs. All employee information is stored securely in a cloud-based platform. SmartBen NOW will be available on Apple and Android for new and existing SmartBen Essentials clients. For additional information, visit the Hodges-Mace website.

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

Decisely Receives $60 Million Commitment to Expand HR and Employee Benefits Platform for Small Business and Benefits Brokers

Decisely, an HR and benefits platform for small businesses, announced a $60 million funding commitment from Two Sigma Private Investments and EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group. According to Decisely, the funding will be used to make HR, benefits insurance and employee administration “simple and painless” for small businesses in the U.S. Created by benefits technology and brokerage experts, Decisely combines the benefits of a technology platform with the personalized guidance traditionally provided by a benefits broker. “Decisely is the only dedicated small business and broker-collaborative solution. We deliver a unique, complete service to both small businesses and the brokers who have traditionally served them,” said Kevin Dunn, CEO of Decisely. “We combine dedicated, licensed trusted advisors and a complementary technology platform as a full-service broker-friendly solution for small business.” For more information, visit Decisely’s website.

DISABILITY

The Standard Launches New Health Advocacy Select Service with Short Term Disability Plans

Standard Insurance Company launched the Health Advocacy Select service, offered along with the company’s short-term disability insurance coverage. The new Health Advocacy Select service, offered through an arrangement with Health Advocate™, a leading health assistance and support company, can help employees navigate the health care system while on a short-term disability claim and ease the administrative burden on HR professionals. “When a disability strikes, navigating the complexity of today’s health care system can be a challenge for both employers and employees,” said Daniel Tkebuchava, marketing product manager at The Standard. “We believe that providing Health Advocacy Select to employees experiencing a short-term disability is an additional way to assist them in moving forward with their lives when a disability occurs.” Health Advocacy Select provides employees on a short-term disability claim with access to personal health advocates, who are typically registered nurses. Personal health advocates can assist employees with common health care challenges such as finding the right health care provider and resolving medical insurance claims. “Backed by medical directors and benefits experts, personal health advocates handle each case confidentially and in compliance with all state and federal privacy laws,” said Tkebuchava. “Employers often share the burden when frustrated employees consume valuable work hours trying to manage their health care needs or turn to their HR departments for help. Personal health advocates can help an employee obtain the assistance and care needed, alleviating the burden on an HR team.” For more information visit The Standard’s Health Advocacy Solution page.

HEALTH

Limelight Health Selected for Silicon Valley Plug and Play

Limelight Health announced it was selected by Plug and Play Tech Center to join their Insurtech Innovation Platform. Plug and Play connects startups with a number of the largest insurance corporations, including Admiral Group, Aon, American National, Aviva, Farmers, Markel, Munich Re, Nissay, Pronto Insurance, SOMPO Digital Lab, State Farm, Sun Life Financial, Talanx, The Hartford, Thrivent Financial, Torchmark, Travelers, USAA and Westfield Insurance. “Participating in the Plug and Play insurance program is a tremendous opportunity for us,” said Jason T. Andrew, co-founder and CEO of Limelight Health. “Plug and Play has accelerated many of the top companies that have transformed their industries.” Limelight Health’s enterprise technology helps streamline the employee benefits ‘quote-to-enrollment’ process for insurance professionals and their clients. Limelight offers a real-time, mobile, all-in-one platform so brokers have instant access to data and decision support technology for health insurance. With integrations to many HR, payroll and CRM systems, Limelight says insurance and employee benefits professionals have a seamless end-to-end solution to manage multiple previously fragmented and manual processes. As part of the program, Limelight Health will attend Plug and Play’s Insurance EXPO, with the chance to pitch to Silicon Valley’s biggest investors. Limelight Health has offices in San Francisco and Redding, California. For more information, visit Limelight’s website.