CBO: Nixing CSRs Will Add $194B to Deficit, Raise Silver Plan Rates

While we all continue to reel from the horrifying aftermath of the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released another health insurance analysis. This one considers President Donald Trump’s threats to cut federal cost-sharing subsidies. The result: if Trump’s threats become reality, health insurance premiums for silver plans will soar by an average of 20 percent next year and a $194 billion will be added to the federal deficit over the next decade. The analysis also reveals a bleak picture for market stability nationwide: CBO and JCT [Joint Committee on Taxation] expect that insurers in some states would withdraw from or not enter the nongroup market because of substantial uncertainty about the effects of the policy on average health care costs for people purchasing plans. In the agencies’ estimation, under the policy, about 5 percent of people live in areas that would have no insurers in the nongroup market in 2018.

Download the complete CBO analysis and read an excellent story about the report on Kaiser Health News.

You May Have Missed This: Brill on Healthcare Costs

A California Broker contributor recently brought to our attention an excellent article about health care costs. If you haven’t read Steven Brill’s Bitter Pill: Why Medical Bills Are Killing Us. It originally appeared in Time magazine in 2013. It’s long and, yes, worth the investment.



EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

Hazy Workplace Issue: What About Employees Who Use Medical Marijuana?

California legalized medical marijuana in 1996 and last year legalized recreational marijuana. Now 32 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana to some degree. Despite this, the federal government still classifies marijuana as a Schedule 1 narcotic (the same as heroin) and under Attorney General Jeff Sessions experts don’t see this changing. That puts lots of folks in tough spots — and the employee benefits and insurance industries aren’t exempt. Check out this post from Mark J. Neuberger, a Florida-based attorney specializing in labor and employment law, about a recent ruling in Massachusetts that should have employers/employee benefits pros everywhere taking note. And watch for October’s California Broker where we’ll take a look at life insurance issues, legal marijuana and how agents/brokers navigate the new terrain.

LIFE INSURANCE