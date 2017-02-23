Brokers: What’s on Your Mind? President says repeal/replace? Are you optimistic or pessimistic?

Enter your thoughts below.
The president says repeal/replace comes in March. Are you optimistic about this, pessimistic or neutral?
Enter your thoughts below.
The president says repeal/replace comes in March. Are you optimistic about this, pessimistic or neutral?
Sam T.
- Edit
I wonder how my fellow agents think Trump’s current proposal to repeal the ACA will play out?
Steven S. James
- Edit
He has been flip-flopping in the past week, so no one knows yet if he’ll discard everything or keep a few aspects in place. Only time will tell.
Lexena
- Edit
The president says repeal/replace comes in March. Are you optimistic about this, pessimistic or neutral?